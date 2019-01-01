Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
The Men's Groomer
The Paste
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Men's Groomer
Dry Styling Great for effortless cool styles, matte finish The perfect paste, not too dry, not too sticky, pliable Tropical beachy surf wax scent Works best when applied to dry hair
Need a few alternatives?
CURLS
Curl Gel-les'c
$25.00
from
Curl Mart
BUY
Baxter of California
Baxter Of California Clay Pomade
$22.00
$20.90
from
Amazon
BUY
SheaMoisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Conditioning Gel
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
Let's Jam
Extra Hold Shining & Conditioning Gel
$3.99
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
More from The Men's Groomer
The Men's Groomer
The Two Can
$20.00
from
The Men's Groomer
BUY
The Men's Groomer
The Pomade
$10.00
from
The Men's Groomer
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted