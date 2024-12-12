Béis

The Passport & Luggage Tag Set

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Béis

Details Popsicle Lips. Umeboshi. Amethyst Abstraction. Inspired by wine-stained teeth and melted granita, Gamay is the first in the new J.H. Glacé Tints collection—sheer shades in abstraction that wear like watercolors — and deepen in pigment with multiple coats. All JH polishes are are part of our collection of carefully-edited, high quality shades for the color-resistant. All polishes are non-toxic, cruelty-free and made in the USA. Nail polish is final sale.