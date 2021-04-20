United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Everlane
The Oversized Carryall
$68.00
At Everlane
Details 18" width, 11" height, 7.5" depth at base, 4.5" depth at openingStrap drop is 24" at shortest and 42" at longest Machine Wash Cold, Hang To Dry Exterior: 100% Recycled Nylon Exclusive of TrimmingInterior: 100% Recycled PolyesterMade at ASG in VietnamAdjustable padded crossbody strapZipper closureExterior slip pocketTwo interior pocketsInterior padded laptop sleeve Questions? Contact us Description Carry it all—with a bag made for the long haul. The Oversized Carryall is perfect for errand runs, weekend trips, and everything in between, thanks to its adjustable shoulder strap and extra-roomy design. It features an exterior slip pocket, two interior sneaker (or water bottle) pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and a secure zip closure to keep all of your essentials safe. Oh, and did we mention it’s made from 100% recycled materials?* Go on—give your backpack a break. *Only the zippers and trim aren’t. Those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials, but we’re working on it.