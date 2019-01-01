Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Vrai & Oro
The Oval
£5513.79
Buy Now
Review It
At Vrai & Oro
The Oval bridges classic design with a progressive outlook. An elongated shape with the same brilliant cut as our round diamond, set vertically to create a more slender form.
Need a few alternatives?
Trumpet and Horn
Whitestable
$4250.00
$3000.00
from
Trumpet and Horn
BUY
promoted
Forevermark
Center Of My Universe® Cushion Halo Engagement Ring
from
Forevermark
BUY
promoted
Forevermark
Accents™ Engagement Ring With Pear Sides
from
Forevermark
BUY
promoted
Forevermark
Center Of My Universe® Floral Halo Engagement Ring
from
Forevermark
BUY
More from Vrai & Oro
Vrai & Oro
The Oval
C$4362.00
from
Vrai & Oro
BUY
Vrai & Oro
The Solitaire Pave
$2344.00
from
Vrai & Oro
BUY
Vrai & Oro
18k Gold Wedding Band
$734.00
from
Vrai & Oro
BUY
Vrai & Oro
The Oval
$3780.00
from
Vrai & Oro
BUY
More from Rings
Tiffany
Ball Ring
$185.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Corey Moranis
Knot Ring
£40.04
from
Corey Moranis
BUY
Goossens
Harumi Mistletoe Ring
$530.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Liesel Love
14k Gold Tiny Amethyst Ring
$96.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted