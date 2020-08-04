KES

The Original Sustainable Washable Face Mask

$40.00

These items cannot be returned or canceled In collaboration with Cara Marie Piazza, these face masks are organically dyed in Madder Roots, Red Cabbage, Soda Ash & Lemon Salts INITIATIVE For every face mask purchased, KES will donate one face mask to a healthcare professional. Learn about our current donations PRODUCT DESCRIPTION These are sustainable, washable protective face masks which have the potential to prevent the entry of airborne particles. SILK Layers 1 & 2: 100% silk charmeuse (19mm) One size fits all Tie straps custom fit to any adults head size. Mask fabric covers the nose, mouth, cheeks, and chin completely. Adjustable drawstrings All in one tie straps will not cause pressure on the ears and face. Fastens with one closed loop at the top of the head and adjustable drawstrings to tie around the neck. Allows for effortless usage, maximum comfort, close fit, and adjustability. Filter Pockets We offer a discreet interior pocket for optional filter inserts. Reusable, breathable material Offered in multiple layers of reusable, washable, soft biodegradable materials that provide protection and breathability. Premium quality of material that is soft on the skin and designed for repeated, long term use, and all day comfort. VIEW FACE MASK COLLECTION HERE Face Mask Order FAQ How to wear — We suggest starting with pulling on the top loop to fit around the head and above the ears. Once the fabric covers you nose and chin, pull the loose strings to gather the rushing of the side tunnels on the mask Finally, tie the loose straps securely around the back of your neck for maximum safety. Care — Once the mask is soiled, you should remove the face mask, and hand-wash the mask in warm water, minimum of 80F (27C) and detergent, then hang to dry. For machine wash use the delicate cycle, then hang to dry as well. Wash your hands after handling the used mask.