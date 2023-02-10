The North Face

Truckee Hiking Shoe

$98.95

Made in USA or Imported Suede sole TAKE ON THE TRAIL. Boldly step into some on-trail exploration in the Women's Truckee. This sneaker-style hiking shoe features a rugged outsole and a mixed-material upper that is highly abrasion resistant. DURABLE UPPER. Featuring a rugged-suede upper with an abrasion-resistant performance-mesh, these durable hiking shoes stand up to even the toughest conditions so you can explore freely. ORTHOLITE CUSHIONING. An Eco-friendly OrthoLite Hybrid footbed is cooler and drier for your feet. Combining recycled rubber and waste foam, this footbed retains the performance attributes OrthoLite is known for with less impact on the environment. PROTECTION & VERSATILITY. Never Stop Exploring with thoughtful features that help you go further — a protective toe cap ensures safety while a durable UltrATAC outsole with 4mm lugs increases traction when hitting the trail. TAKE ON THE DAY. An essential closet staple, this boot is a go-to classic for hiking, training or just kicking back. Pair it with your favorite joggers, pants or shorts and proudly wear the badge of exploration with The North Face.