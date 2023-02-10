The North Face

Gotham Insulated Jacket

$229.95 $161.00

Responsible Collection: Recycled/Repurposed Made in the USA or Imported Zipper closure Machine Wash ADVENTURE READY. The Women's Gotham Jacket features an updated design and body-mapped insulation for a fitted, flattering silhouette that's fully equipped to take on winter's best. RECYCLED DOWN INSULATION. Take on the cold with superior warmth thanks to 550 fill goose down that is RDS Certified. Including 150 grams of Heatseeker Eco 70%-recycled polyester insulation in the side panels, you'll easily stay warm — even in wet weather. RECYCLED FABRIC. Made from an eco-conscious recycled fabric, this water-resistant jacket features a Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) finish for added protection from the elements and delivers cozy comfort for casual nights or adventure days.