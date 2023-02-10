The North Face

Etip Recycled Glove

$44.95 $27.00

Fleece Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash ADVANCED WARMTH. The touchscreen-compatible Women's Etip Recycled Glove has a 93% recycled fabric and four-way-stretch, making it a favorite for commutes or runs on chilly mornings. TOUCHSCREEN COMPATIBLE. Designed so you can stay tuned into your phone or tablet when it's cold, these gloves are UIR Powered on palm for five-finger touchscreen capability. QUALITY DESIGN. Made from 93% recycled polyester, these soft, durable gloves deliver quality comfort on icy days, while silicone gripper palms ensure that the days of dropping your phone are over.