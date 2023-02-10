The North Face

Canyonlands Fleece Jogger

100% Polyester Imported Drawstring closure EVERYDAY WEAR. Made with a durable, mid-weight fleece, the Women's Canyonlands Joggers deliver reliable warmth and comfort for low-intensity days. STANDARD FIT. Featuring a tailored feel that's trim but not tight, this jogger eases through the hip and thigh for freedom of movement before narrowing through the leg, with a moderate taper from mid-thigh down. Inseam: R 27". PREMIUM FABRIC. Made from premium polyester, these soft yet durable joggers deliver cozy comfort for nights around the campfire. Easy to wear and care for, you'll love the effortless look and feel anywhere you go. OUTDOOR VERSATILITY. Never Stop Exploring with thoughtful features that help you go further — a wide waistband with external drawcord provides custom adjustability while hand pockets with zips offer on-the-go convenience for storing valuables. TAKE ON THE DAY. An essential closet staple, this sweatpant is a go-to classic for outdoor exploration. Pair it with your favorite top, jacket or shoes and proudly wear the badge of exploration with The North Face.