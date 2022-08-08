Madewell

The Noelle Ankle-strap Flat

$110.00 $74.39

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A fresh update to last year's perfect spring sandals, these open-toe flats have a sturdy ankle strap and a flexible molded footbed complete with MWL Cloudlift Lite cushiness. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Leather upper and lining. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry; The synthetic outsole contains 35% recycled post-consumer content, keeping trash out of landfills and reducing the use of conventional materials. Man-made sole. Import. ND986