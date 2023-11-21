Glossier

Bender's flexible form is ideally suited for G-Spot, clitoral, or broad external stimulation. Bender features 10 speeds and patterns that give you a really nice range of intensities to explore. Bender features a strong motor and a single button for easy speed changes. While Bender isn't our quietest vibe, it is definitely on the quieter side making it a Babe-approved vibe for travel or those with roommates.