Random House

The Night Circus By Erin Morgenstern

$22.99 $19.35

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

A mind-blowing first novel that will be the most exciting bestseller of 2011. A magical love story and a story about the love of magic, set in a fantastical circus in the late nineteenth century where two magicians battle for supremacy. In 1886 a mysterious travelling circus becomes an international sensation. Open only at night, constructed entirely in black and white, the Cirque des Rêves delights all who wander its circular paths and warm themselves at its bonfire. There are contortionists, performing cats, carousels and illusionists - all the trappings of an ordinary circus. But this is no conventional spectacle. Some tents contain clouds, some ice. The circus seems almost to cast a spell over its aficionados, who call themselves the rêveurs - the dreamers. And who is the sinister man in the grey suit who watches over it all? Behind the scenes a dangerous game is being played out by two young magicians, Celia and Marco, who, at the behest of their masters, are forced to test the very limits of the imagination - and of love. A feast for the senses, a fin-de-siècle fantasia of magic and mischief, and the most original love story since The Time Traveler's Wife, The Night Circus is an extraordinary blend of fantasy and reality. It will dazzle readers young and old with its virtuoso performance, and who knows, they might not want to leave the world it creates. About the Author Erin Morgenstern is a writer and a multimedia artist, who describes all her work as 'fairy tales in one way or another'. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts.