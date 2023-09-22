New Zealand Natural

The New Zealand Natural Nz Natural Meow Lamb And King Salmon Freeze Dried Cat Bites Travel Treat

$10.98

Buy Now Review It

At Pet Circle

Meow Lamb & King Salmon Freeze Dried Cat Bites The NZ Natural Pet Food Co make small batch pet food using only the finest NZ ingredients. Meow Lamb & King Salmon Freeze Dried Cat Bites is a complete and balanced raw food for cats. High in protein, MEOW contains over 90% meat, organs and bones plus superfood ingredients like coconut oil and Manuka honey. In order to preserve nutrients and natural enzymes, MEOW is gently freeze dried in small batches. Meow Lamb & King Salmon Freeze Dried Cat Bites can be served as they are, or rehydrated with water for a softer, chewier texture. Meal, treat or topper for cats Over 95% meat, organs and bones Gently freeze-dried to preserve nutrients Complete and balanced nutrition Free from gluten, grains, corn and soy No artificial flavours or preservatives Rehydrate with water for a meatier texture, or serve alone To rehydrate, add 1/4 cup of water for every 1/4 cup of MEOW. Looking for something different? Shop all Natural Cat Food. Read our vets article all about raw diets for pets.