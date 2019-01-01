Taschen

The New York Times: 36 Hours, Usa & Canada, West

Beauty and the beach: The ultimate guide for Western weekendsWith its seasoned writers, original destinations, and expert eye for getting the most of a place on a tight schedule, The New York Times much-loved &ldquo-36 Hours&rdquo- column has set new standards for the weekend adventure. In this regional collection, TASCHEN presents the best 36 Hours itineraries along the Pacific Coast of North America, and inland to the best of mountain and desert grandeur.Whether you&rsquo-re after a romantic beach getaway or a dose of the great outdoors, an adrenaline fix or relaxed Northern Californian vibes, discover perfectly packaged programs to make the most of your Friday through Sunday. From kayaking through Kachemak Bay to bird-watching for night herons in Hawaii, each itinerary promises expert insights on the West&rsquo-s best eats, drinks, and experiences.