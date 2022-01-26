The Sill

The Nature Walk Bouquet Kit

Details Is there anything better than a beautiful day? We suggest a Day Off to take a Nature Walk. Breathe in the smell of freshly bloomed flowers, soak up the sun, and indulge in some R&R. We’ve partnered with fellow nature lovers Poppy Flowers on an exclusive collection* of floral design kits – it’s a great time to bring the outdoors in. This DIY floral bouquet kit is inspired by the incredible interaction you have with nature when you’re able to get outdoors for a calming walk. Kit comes with an arrangement of fresh cut stems, plant food, and the option to include a glass vase to create one beautiful display. Note: We try our best to match the photo but substitutions are possible to ensure the freshest bouquet arrives at your door. *Limited Edition: excluded from discounts and promotions