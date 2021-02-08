Muse Sleep

The Muse Pillow

$120.00 $84.00

At Muse Sleep

The innovative fabrics and cooling technology in our mattresses helped us create one of the most comfortable memory foam pillows on the market. With the understanding that everyone has a unique sleep style, we required our pillows be constructed with three different loft options. Cooling, dual-layer memory foam pillows with a choice of three lofts. These luxurious pillows can support every sleeping position for a restful sleep, night after night. Each pillow’s removable cover is made from our Diamond Breeze fabric. This innovative material absorbs the room’s ambient temperature, providing a surface that is cool to the touch and stays cool all night long.