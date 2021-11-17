Benefit Cosmetics

The More, The Merrier Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar Set

$65.00

At Ulta Beauty

This beloved The MORE, The Merrier Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar Set is stocked with 12 of Benefit's bestselling & fan-favorite beauty treats in purse-friendly mini & fun sizes. Open one gorgeous gift a day to reveal your favorite glam go-to's and find new faves at a major steal. Features Gift (or keep) holiday beauty favorites in mini & fun-sizes! From Benefit's brow bestsellers & mascaras, to pore primers & face powders, this gorgeous gift has it all! Open one door every day for a happy holiday surprise Comes in a special edition, cozy keepsake box! Includes Precisely, My Brow Pencil in Shade 3 Mini (0.001) The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer Mini (0.25 oz) Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Mini (0.05 oz) The POREfessional Hydrating Primer Mini (0.25 oz) Roller Liner Eyeliner Mini in Black (0.01 oz) Hoola Matte Bronzer Mini Clamshell (0.14 oz) Dandelion Brightening Baby-Pink Blush Mini Clamshell (0.12 oz) 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel Fun Size (0.06 oz) BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara Fun Size in Intense Pitch Black (0.1 oz) Roller Lash Lifting & Curling Mascara Fun Size in Black (0.1 oz) They're Real! Lengthening Mascara Fun Size in Jet Black (0.1 oz) They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara Fun Size in Supercharged Black (0.1 oz)