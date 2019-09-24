Chronicle Books

The Moon Journal

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Chronicle Books

The moon, with its illuminating, perpetual cycle that ebbs and flows, is a powerful force that affects all of nature and daily life. This beautiful journal uses the moon's movement to connect readers with nature and encourage reflection on dreams, goals, relationships, and so much more. Filled with light informative astrological explanations and helpful prompts for guiding reflection based on the moon's cycle, this journal invites readers to create change, set intentions, and manifest more in life.