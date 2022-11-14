Lisa Sterle

The Modern Witch Tarot Deck

The strength of traditional tarot symbols combine with diverse bodies, up-to-the-minute fashion, and the strength and power of twenty-first-century witchcraft, where we make our own magic. The 78 cards of the tarot deck are rich with meaning--archetypes like The Magician, The Empress, and The Chariot reflect our lived experience and are a mirror into the ways in which we interact with the world. Acclaimed artist Lisa Sterle takes these symbols into contemporary life with vibrant art that celebrates the diversity, excitement, and energy of the new kind of magic that is happening in this world. The Modern Witch Tarot Deck is the answer to your questions about the past, the present, and whatever the future may hold, and its empowering messages will help you take the next step toward whatever you desire.