Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Everlane
The Modern Utility Shirtdress
$88.00
$44.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
This price covers the basic cost to develop, produce and fulfill this product.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Japanese Goweave Picnic Dress
$132.00
$79.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Only Hearts
Silk Charmeuse Mini Slip
$155.00
from
Only Hearts
BUY
Madewell
Colorblock Midi Sweater Dress In Coziest Yarn
$118.00
$79.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Goodthreads
Modal Fleece Popover Sweatshirt Dress
$35.00
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Texture Cotton V-neck
$85.00
$43.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Re:down® Puffy Puff
$168.00
$118.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Renew Long Puffer
$175.00
$123.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Kick Crop Work Pant
$50.00
$35.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Dresses
&
Gathered Halter Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted