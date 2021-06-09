Merit Beauty

The Minimalist

$38.00

At Merit Beauty

Get compliments on your skin, not your makeup. We designed this in place of all-over coverage, so you can make small edits only where you need them. Formulated in partnership with esthetician Biba de Sousa, whose No List includes another 72 potentially acne-triggering ingredients that we eliminate. Lightweight, hydrating formula wears throughout the day without settling into fine lines Buildable light-to-medium coverage that stays breathable all day Sea daffodil extract helps diminish the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots Fatty acids condition skin and lock in moisture CLEAN | VEGAN | CRUELTY-FREE An EU-compliant formula, free from over 1400 potentially unsafe ingredients. Certified by Leaping Bunny. This product component was made with 43% recycled plastic, and ships in our signature shipment packaging that is either recyclable, reusable or compostable.