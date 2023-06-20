Penguin Australia

The Midnight Girls By Alicia Jasinska

In a snow-cloaked kingdom, two wicked rivals secretly compete for the pure heart of a prince, only to discover they might be falling for each other. 'A magical, immersive and feminist fantasy – I wanted it to last forever.' - New York Times, USA Today and internationally bestselling author, Amie Kaufman 'A magical, immersive and feminist fantasy – I wanted it to last forever.' - New York Times, USA Today and internationally bestselling author, Amie Kaufman In a snow-cloaked kingdom, now is a time for mischief and revelry. For the next few weeks, all will be wintry balls, glittery disguises, and nightly torch-lit sleigh-parties. But unbeknown to the merrymakers, two uninvited girls join the fun. Zosia and Marynka are drawn to each other the moment they meet – until they discover they're rivals, who both have their sights set on the prince's heart. If one consumes a pure heart, she'll gain immeasurable power. Marynka plans to bring the prince's back to her patron in order to prove herself, while Zosia is determined to take his heart and its power for herself. Their ambition turns into a magical contest, even as their attraction to one another grows. But their attempts on the prince's life draws the attention of the city that would die for him, and their escalating rivalry might cost them not only their love for each other but both their lives. 'Alicia Jasinska is a master of dark, atmospheric fantasy. The Midnight Girls reads like a modern-day Grimms' fairytale with a dash of historical fiction and a compelling sapphic romance. I loved the unique magic system, the wintry world, the fragments of Slavic folklore. It's evocative and enchanting, and it completely swept me away.' Tobias Madden, author of Anything But Fine About the Author Alicia Jasinska is a fantasy writer hailing from Sydney, Australia. A library technician by day, she spends her nights writing and hanging upside down from the trapeze and aerial hoop. She is the author of The Dark Tide and The Midnight Girls.