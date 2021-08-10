Berriez

The Melonee Vest

$150.00

At Berriez

The second batch of our first original product: repurposed vintage sweaters by Berriez! Each vintage sweater was hand-felted and embroidered with lots of love by our very own Ilie Lichtenstein. Any imperfections in the craftsmanship of this sweater add to its individual character. MEASUREMENTS LAYING FLAT: 18-26.5" pit to pit 23" length Model is 5'9", size 2X. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Turn garment inside out. Hand wash tap cold with mild detergent. Do not wring or twist. Lay flat to dry. Do not bleach. Medium iron as needed.