Dame Products

The Master Bedroom

$341.00 $285.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dame Products

Why not live like a monarch in the bedroom? Featuring our hands-free couple’s vibrator Eva II, our stealthy-chic sex wedge Pillo, and our versatile finger vibe Fin, this bundle is a treasure trove of pleasurable options. Our aloe-based lubricant Alu, with its sleeve Grip, gives the whole thing a glorious glisten.