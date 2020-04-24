Vital Tonics

At Vital Tonics

ANTI-AGING CELLULOSE FACE MASK Our biodegradable two-piece sheet mask is infused with botanical extracts and 10mg of nano CBD extract that hydrates your skin and relieves the harsh damage from environmental factors such as UV exposure and air pollution. Created from the natural fiber found in wood pulp, our mask traps the beneficial cannabinoid antioxidants and allows for total absorption. Make this mask a part of your essential skincare routine and experience the visible improvements of fine lines and pores. This product has a natural, clean scent, promoting a relaxing, spa-like experience at home. INGREDIENT HIGHLIGHTS: Rosemary Extract Helps protect skin cells from damage often caused by the sun and free radicals. Rosemary has natural antiseptic properties, making it a superior disinfectant for our skin. Helps stimulate cell renewal, promoting healthy healing, all while infusing the skin with moisture and improving skin circulation. Japanese Knotweed A botanical extract that has shown promise for promoting skin health. Researchers say the antioxidant properties may help protect skin from photo-aging and oxidative stress. Black Licorice Extract Improves skin elasticity. Hydrates and soothes skin which in turn smooths fine lines and wrinkles. Chamomile Flower Extract Used to relieve inflammatory skin conditions and calm sensitive skin. Provides antioxidant protection and can be used to soothe, moisturize and inhibit the growth of bacteria. Sodium Hyaluronate This is the salt component of hyaluronic acid. It’s abundant in the dermis of young skin, but declines with age. It helps hydrate skin and keep it moist. Sodium hyaluronate replaces hyaluronic acid lost as a result of the natural skin aging process and sun exposure.