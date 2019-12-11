Helen Dardik

The Magical Unicorn Society Official Handbook

Review Praise for The Magical Unicorn Society Official Handbook: "Every page is beautifully designed, in full, vibrant color, with lovely illustrations that accompany the text. It is as inventive as it is thorough, categorizing unicorns into different families and presenting the wealth of information in various formats, including time lines and family trees. This book is sure to delight any curious child who adamantly wants to believe in unicorns and always has plenty of stories to share about them." ―Booklist Read more About the Author Selwyn E. Phipps is the President of the Magical Unicorn Society. After years of traveling the world in search of rare and beautiful unicorns, now he is sharing what he's learned about these magical creatures. He's based in London, the center of unicorn lore and learning. Helen Dardik is a professional illustrator and a surface pattern designer based in Canada. Vibrant, folksy, playful toomuchery is a perfect way to describe her style. Born by the Black Sea, Helen lived in Siberia for a time and then moved to Israel, where she studied art and design. In the early nineties she relocated to Canada, where she got a graphic design degree and found work as a designer and illustrator. Zanna and Harry Goldhawk are a husband and wife illustrating team working from their seaside cottage in Cornwall. They take huge inspiration from color and nature, and split their time between illustrating beautiful books and designing gorgeous products for their business Papio Press. Jonny Leighton (contributor) is a writer and editor based in London. He has written middle-grade fiction and chapter books for Macmillan U.S. (Disaster Diaries) and Sourcebooks U.S. (Dino Riders), as well as developing fiction series for the U.K., U.S. and European markets. He likes writing about brave heroes in imaginative worlds, and reading about them, too. Read more