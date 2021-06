Madewell

The Maggie Sandal In Spot Mix Calf Hair

$68.00 $54.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Your favorite outdoorsy sandals get a city-ready makeover. In a cool mix of animal spots, this flatform pair is supercomfy and walkable—and ready for any concrete jungle adventure. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 1 1/4" platform. Calf hair upper. Man-made sole. Import. Select stores. MC715