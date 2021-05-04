United States
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Tie-front Tee Dress
$78.00
At Everlane
Finally, a dress that feels as good as your favorite oversized tee. The Luxe Cotton Tie-Front Tee Dress features a crew neckline, cuffable short sleeves, a drawstring waist (with a tie-front belt), a classic midi length, and a side slit that makes moving easy. Plus, it’s made of our smooth cotton, which means it has a luxurious finish and a comfortable, everyday feel.