Everlane

The Luxe Cotton Tie-front Tee Dress

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Finally, a dress that feels as good as your favorite oversized tee. The Luxe Cotton Tie-Front Tee Dress features a crew neckline, cuffable short sleeves, a drawstring waist (with a tie-front belt), a classic midi length, and a side slit that makes moving easy. Plus, it’s made of our smooth cotton, which means it has a luxurious finish and a comfortable, everyday feel.