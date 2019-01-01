Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Love Tempo
$58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Crap Eyewear
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Packing List For Your Next Beach Trip
by
Audrey Noble
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Prabal Gurung by Linda Farrow Gallery
Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses
$405.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Warby Parker
Fleta Sunglasses
$145.00
from
Warby Parker
BUY
DETAILS
Absurda
Murillo
$125.00
from
Absurda
BUY
Evol
Marble Sunglasses
$12.00
from
Tictail
BUY
More from Crap Eyewear
DETAILS
Crap Eyewear
The Supa Phreek
$79.00
from
Crap Eyewear
BUY
DETAILS
Crap Eyewear
The Road Crue
$79.00
from
Crap Eyewear
BUY
DETAILS
Crap Eyewear
The Sweet Leaf - Checkerboard
$85.00
$71.99
from
Bando
BUY
DETAILS
Crap Eyewear
The Funk Punk
$79.00
from
Crap Eyewear
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
DETAILS
Le Specs
Outskirt Optical - Ice Blue
£85.62
from
Le Specs
BUY
DETAILS
Bailey Nelson
Reba
£155.00
from
Bailey Nelson
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Rectangular Frame Sunglasses
$29.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
ban.do
Sharp Cateye - Neon Pink
$20.00
from
Bando
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted