This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER team looked to classic tailoring principles to inform the silhouette of this waistcoat. Expertly tailored in a longline shape that extends past the hips, it nips in with two tonal buttons and has traditional welted pockets and streamlining darts that lend it structure. CLOTH We handpicked the tightly woven cloth for its subtle texture and beautiful drape. The deep-black tone has been precisely color matched to the blazer, pants and maxi skirt from the capsule, so it has endless styling potential. CRAFT​ The special touches are what make the ATELIER capsule so unique – everything has been carefully considered, from the durable corozo buttons to the signature grosgrain hanger loop tucked inside the nape. 100% Viscose. Lining: 56% Viscose, 44% Recycled Polyester / Machine wash Back length of size 6 is 23.22" / Model wears a size 6