United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Everlane
The Long Weekend Tank Dress
$45.00
At Everlane
Description The go-to dress you’ll want to wear all weekend—and longer. Made of lightweight cotton with a soft, lived-in feel, the Long Weekend Tank Dress is like your favorite vintage tank—in dress form. Complete with a crew neckline, a front chest pocket, a classic midi length (with a side slit), and a relaxed fit, it’s an easy pick for warm-weather days. Trust us—your weekend won’t know what hit it.