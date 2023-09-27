United States
Everlane
The Long Mac Coat
$228.00$125.00
At Everlane
A longer take on the all-weather macintosh coat. The Long Mac Coat features a relaxed point collar, storm flaps, raglan sleeves with adjustable cuffs, a clean button front, and a full-length, oversized fit. Size down if you prefer a slimmer fit. The best part? It’s complete with functional updates like a water-resistant finish and lightweight lining, which makes it the perfect transitional layer.