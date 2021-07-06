Burberry

The Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat

$3290.00

At Farfetch

Positively Conscious Burberry The Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat Our classic-fit trench reimagined with modern proportions. The archive-inspired style is made in England in our signature cotton gabardine with a streamlined silhouette. Layer over knitwear and tailoring, and pop the collar to reveal a flash of Vintage check. POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: By buying this cotton product from Burberry, you’re supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative. Made in United Kingdom Composition outer: Buffalo Horn 100%, Cotton 100%, Calf Leather 100% lining: Viscose 100%, Cotton 100% washing instructions Specialist Cleaning Designer Style ID: 4073370