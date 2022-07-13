The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick – 0.24oz

$12.99

Specifications Suggested Age: All Ages Health Facts: Vegan Color Finish: Matte Color Palette: Bright Tones Product Form: Liquid Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Brightening Net weight: .24 Ounces Features: High Pigment Density, Long Lasting Description The Lip Bar's liquid matte lipsticks are like absolutely nothing you've ever worn before! First off, they go on silky smooth similar to a gloss before drying down fully matte — but get this, they won't dry your lips out. That's not even the best part, though. These fierce shades are sure to last 8-12 hours at a time, which means if you go to sleep?! You'll wake up in it still flawless. So, get ready to strut your stuff and turn some heads, Babe. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) • Pest Control & Lawn Care - classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. Formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs.