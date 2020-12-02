Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar Easy Holiday Glam Collection
$24.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
More from The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar
Quick Lid Liquid Eyeshadow
$11.99
from
BUY
The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar Vegan Quick Lid One Swipe Liquid Eyeshadow
$11.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
The Lip Bar
Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted