United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Augustinus Bader
The Lip Balm
$40.00
At Augustinus Bader
Hydrates and nourishes to replenish and soften dehydrated lips. Alleviates the feeling of dry, chapped, or cracked lips. Natural plumping agents lock in moisture so lips appear plumper, smoother and more supple. A soothing blend of plant-based butters and waxes calm the skin and protect from environmental stressors. TFC8® supports cellular renewal and guides key ingredients to the cells.