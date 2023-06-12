Everlane

The Linen Way-high Drape Short

$78.00

Way-High, perfectly short shorts. Our signature top-block is now in short-form. The Linen Way-High® Drape Short features the same classic features as the Way-High® Drape Pant; with an internal zip and hook and eye button closure, slanted front pockets, back welt pockets, and front pleats. The best part? It features a longer inseam of 5 ½”. Pair these with our Linen Oversized Blazer for the perfect summer set. Made from flax, which generally creates less waste from production, linen has high resilience with a reduced carbon impact compared to cotton—using lower amounts of water, pesticides, and chemical inputs.