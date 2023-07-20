Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
GRLFRND
The Linen Midway Blazer
$325.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Oversized Blazer
BUY
$210.00
Anthropologie
Abercrombie & Fitch
Boyfriend Suiting Blazer
BUY
$140.00
Abercrombie
A.L.C.
Carlyle Cut Out Jacket
BUY
$238.00
$595.00
A.L.C
Good American
Compression Shine Sculpted Blazer
BUY
$165.00
Good American
More from GRLFRND
GRLFRND
The Linen Midway Blazer
BUY
$325.00
Revolve
GRLFRND
Amara Denim Maxi Skirt
BUY
$225.00
Net-A-Porter
GRLFRND
Ariana Flared Maxi Skirt
BUY
$255.00
Revolve
GRLFRND
Ariana Flared Maxi Skirt
BUY
$255.00
Revolve
More from Outerwear
Farm Rio
Oversized Blazer
BUY
$210.00
Anthropologie
Abercrombie & Fitch
Boyfriend Suiting Blazer
BUY
$140.00
Abercrombie
A.L.C.
Carlyle Cut Out Jacket
BUY
$238.00
$595.00
A.L.C
Good American
Compression Shine Sculpted Blazer
BUY
$165.00
Good American
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted