Augustinus Bader

The Leave-in Hair Treatment

$50.00

The Beauty of TFC8® Our proven results are powered by Professor Bader's TFC8®, or Trigger Factor Complex - an exclusive patented technology comprised of over 40 ingredients and inspired by over 30 years of research, innovation and clinical study. 1 TFC8® technology guides key nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to the scalp, follicles, and hair, creating and supporting an optimal environment for cellular renewal. 2 TFC8® turns potent base formulations into smarter, adaptive haircare capable of addressing individualized concerns - such as weak, thinning, or brittle hair, dehydration, shedding and breakage, split ends, frizz, and damage from over-styling, coloring, or external stressors. 3 TFC8® nourishes and protects, training the hair for the long-term. Resulting hair looks and feels healthier, stronger, fuller, and more vibrant. How TFC8® technology works