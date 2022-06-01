United States
Hill House Home
The Leah Dress
$195.00
At Hill House Home
Meet the Leah Dress, a slinky halter-neck style crafted from our beautiful new crochet knit fabric with just a hint of metallic detail woven throughout. Leah comes with a fully removable slip underneath. Go without the slip for a casual cover up look over a swimsuit, or throw it back on for a more formal night out. About the Fabric: We worked with a specialty boutique manufacturer in Italy to create our crochet knit fabric, which is woven on a manually operated machine that’s one of the last of its kind. The fabric has a slight stretch that allows it to beautifully mold to the body, and each colorway features metallic lurex woven into the zigzag pattern for a hint of shine.