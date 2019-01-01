Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Dagne Dover
The Landon Carryall (medium)
$155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bandier
The perfect antidote to the office-to-gym dilemma,... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
Stylenanda
Single Strap Cherry Bag
$43.00
from
Stylenanda
BUY
FUNK!
Cage Handbag
$35.95
from
Tictail
BUY
Cooperative
Gloss + Glitter Clutch
$54.00
$39.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Zara
Leather Bucket Bag With Fringes
$159.00
$89.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover
Accordion Travel Wallet
$75.00
$55.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Dagne Dover
Hunter Toiletry Bag
$35.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Dagne Dover
Landon Carryall
$95.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Dagne Dover
Landon Carryall
$215.00
$159.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted