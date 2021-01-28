Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Dior Hibiscus
The Lady Dior My Abcdior Bag
$5600.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dior
Beige Dior Hibiscus Printed Calfskin with Multicolor Pearl and Sequin Embroidery
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Padded Leather Crossbody Bag
£125.00
£100.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Staud
Felix Leather Top Handle Bag
$295.00
$148.23
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Staud
Mini Bissett Leather Bucket Bag
$295.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nanushka
Jen Pleated Vegan Leather Top-handle Bag
£228.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Top Handle
& Other Stories
Padded Leather Crossbody Bag
£125.00
£100.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Staud
Felix Leather Top Handle Bag
$295.00
$148.23
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Staud
Mini Bissett Leather Bucket Bag
$295.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nanushka
Jen Pleated Vegan Leather Top-handle Bag
£228.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted