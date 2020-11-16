Search
Products fromShop
John Lewis & Partners

The Just Slate Company Deluxe Mezze Set, Black/gold

£50.00
At John Lewis & Partners
This elegant mezze set from Just Slate is the perfect dinner party accessory. The slate base featuring 3 aluminium bowls is ideal for serving your starter selection or tapas dishes hot or cold. It would also make the ideal gift for your friend who loves to entertain.