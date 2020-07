Madewell

The Johanna Crisscross Clog Sandal In Spotted Calf Hair

$178.00 $47.69

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made for warm-weather clomping, these clog sandals in textural animal print calf hair have those classic wooden soles (with nail head details, natch) and a flattering ankle strap. We love 'em with wide legs or a denim mini—so cute. And, cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know.