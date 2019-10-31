Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Birchbox x Unbothered
The “it’s Your Crown Kit”
Buy Now
Review It
At Birchbox
Corkscrew curls and coils need hydrating, nourishing products that add definition without excess build-up. This kit is all that. Your 4a - 4c hair will thank you.
Need a few alternatives?
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase
$85.00
from
Cos Bar
BUY
Ouai
Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
$24.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DevaCurl
Devacurl Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator
$30.00
from
DevaCurl
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer Mini
$13.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Birchbox x Unbothered
Birchbox x Unbothered
Stay Radiant Kit
$38.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Birchbox x Unbothered
It's Your Crown Kit
$38.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
More from Hair Care
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase
$85.00
from
Cos Bar
BUY
Ouai
Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
$24.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DevaCurl
Devacurl Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator
$30.00
from
DevaCurl
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer Mini
$13.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted