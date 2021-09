Everlane

The Italian Leather Sling

$95.00 $57.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Meet the bag that holds everything you need, right where you need it. The Leather Sling was designed to fit all your essentials—i.e. your phone, keys, wallet, hand sanitizer—and then some. It’s made of soft Italian leather and features a short strap you can wear close to your body for easy, hands-free functionality.