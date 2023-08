I'm Me

The It Bag Chrome

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At I'm Me

THE IT BAG IS KNITTED WITH A STOCKINETTE STITCH FROM METALLIC LUREX. IT FEATURES A BRONZE SATIN LINING AND A ZIP CLOSURE - THE NEW IT BAG FOR THE IT GURLZ. MEASUREMENTS BAG HEIGHT: 14cm BAG WIDTH: 24cm FRONT FLAP HEIGHT: 11cm STRAP LENGTH (UNSTRETCHED): 60cm PLEASE NOTE THAT DUE TO THE KNIT CONSTRUCTION AND DELICATE NATURE OF THE MATERIAL, IT IS PRONE TO STRETCHING. PLEASE TAKE CARE WHEN WEARING AND STORING THE BAGS.