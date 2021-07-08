Everlane

The Invisible Bra

£33.00

Fear no tight shirt. Soft, smooth, and seriously comfortable, the Invisible Bra features a flattering V neckline with seamless cups and fully adjustable straps for built-in ease. This ultra-smooth bra is bonded so that it lies flat against your skin—which means it moves with you, but also stays put. Plus, it's made from ECONYL® 100% regenerated nylon, so you and the planet can look your best. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page. International bra and underwear orders are final sale and are not eligible for returns or exchanges at this time.