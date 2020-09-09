Away

Our packing cubes compress and organize everything inside your suitcase, from socks to shirts to even your bulkiest items. Made from water-resistant nylon that protects your clothes, these travel must-haves are designed with a mesh panel to make it easy to find what you need without fully unpacking. Thoughtfully packaged as a set of four, our packing cubes are designed to fit perfectly inside our luggage. In search of a companion piece? Take a look at The Centerfold Garment Sleeve.