The Illuminated Tarot

Click on the cover image above to read some pages of this book! Fascination with tarot decks never goes out of style. This deluxe set, featuring the colorful and boldly graphic art of Caitlin Keegan, marries the tarot to a new, hip sensibility that fits into the Etsy-shop, boutique-artist world of artists like Rifle Paper. This deluxe box comes wrapped in colored paper with its cover art tipped in for a rustic, handmade feel. Every suit of cards in the deck features its own color scheme and a unique and evocative art for each card. Included in the package is a hand-drawn booklet that provides the meanings and usage behind each card in the deck. About the Author Caitlin Keegan is an illustrator and designer. She has illustrated books and products for a variety of clients and has worked at Sesame Workshop and Nickelodeon Magazine. The Illuminated Tarot is her first work as both an author and an illustrator. Caitlin is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.